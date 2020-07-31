Humane Society urges pet owners not to surrender them

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -The Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County wants pet owners to rethink before turning them over to the animal shelter.
The county’s animal shelter is at full capacity. COVID-19 has impacted families and some can’t take care of their fur babies so they have been surrendering them.
Julie Greenhaw is the Trap, Neuter, and Return Coordinator at the Humane Society. She tells us there are other ways they can help those struggling with pets.
”Ask specific questions, you tell them what’s going on. There may be funding available or housing or food or something available to help them get through this period rather than turning the animal into the shelter,” said Greenhaw.
Georgia was one of the top five states with the highest animal kill in the nation. With the Humane Societies and other rescues help efforts, we are no longer on that list.
Greenhaw tells us by 2025, they plan to make the shelter a no-kill one.
The organization is currently asking for donations to help them transport animals out of the county shelter and off to other rescues.
