Dougherty Co. property owners can expect a tax hike

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Commission announced on that it intends to raise property taxes. The commission would raise the millage rate by .57 percent over the current rate.
Officials said the expected tax increase on a property valued at $100,000 would be $3.34, and for a non-homestead property valued at $150,000, that increase would be $5.28.
Each year, tax assessors have to review the assessed value of taxable property in the county. When the trend of prices on recently sold properties indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.
Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.
All concerned residents are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at Government Center, 222 Pine Avenue, Albany, on the following dates and times:
- Aug. 10, at 10 a.m., Room 100
- Aug. 10, at 6 p.m., Room 100
- Aug. 17, at 10 a.m., Room 100
