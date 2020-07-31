Dougherty Co. Board of Elections looking for poll workers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -In preparation for November’s general election, the presidential election will be at the top of the ballot.
The Dougherty County Board of Elections is looking to hire hundreds of poll workers.
In the previous election in June, many poll workers quit the week before the election.
Dougherty County election supervisor says as a result the polls had to be combined.
She says more people are encouraged to step up and volunteer even those as young as 16-years-old.
“Now, for the November election, we know that the voter turnout will be higher,” said Ginger Nickerson. “So, we need individuals to step up please and commit to a full day with us. Not only commit to a full day but commit to being trained and commit to providing service for that day.”
