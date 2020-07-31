DCSS releases schedules for technology and meal distributions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Dougherty County schools are getting ready to start back...virtually.
And with that reopening plan, many parents were left wondering how students would access things such as technology, and food.
During Friday’s joint city/county press conference, DCSS spokesperson Lakisha Bruce addressed these questions.
According to Bruce, schools will issue iPads to Pre-K through second graders. All other grades will use the school’s Chromebooks for online learning.
- High schoolers can pick up their equipment August 3-7.
- Middle schoolers can pick up equipment August 10-14.
- Elementary students can pick up their devices August 17-21st.
Bruce also discussed kids being fed.
“Meal distributions will restart next week, Monday, August 3. Meals will be delivered on Mondays and Wednesdays, with breakfast and lunch for each day. No weekend meals will be served. The routes for distribution are based on high school clusters and we have shared the details on bus stop locations and times on our website and social media pages,” said Bruce.
During the meal deliveries, the school system asks that parents wear their masks and follow socially distancing guidelines.
