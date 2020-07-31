Clinch County Sheriff’s Office investigates TikTok video involving their patrol vehicle

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - This week, someone contacted the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office about a video on the social media app called TikTok.
It appears to show someone taking one of their patrol cars for a joy ride and showing it off.
In the video you see a man get inside the car. You hear him talking about how it resembles a spaceship and he then appears to drive off on a dirt road.
“We looked at the video and tried to decide who it was and whose truck it was. Well, I got my investigator on it and we were able to find out what vehicle it was. We called the deputy who had the vehicle and he let us know who it was in the video,” said Sheriff Raymond Peterson.
Sheriff tells me they then contacted that person. The man said he did take the vehicle but it was in December of 2016. The man told them someone contacted him and said to share it on TikTok.
They took his phone to investigate and sent it to the crime lab to confirm when it was actually shot.
The deputy that had the truck has been retired for a year and a half so there is nothing they can do to him, according to the sheriff.
“Our policy is that if you are not in your vehicle, the keys of the vehicle need to me in your pocket. If you go somewhere and the vehicle is parked at your house, they are supposed to be put in a safe place where no one can get to them,” said Sheriff Peterson.
If a deputy is off duty, they can still use their vehicles.
Sheriff Peterson tells me since they are a small department with only nine deputies, they are allowed to use their patrol cars in case there’s an emergency and are called in. They must also wear clothes that people can identify they are law enforcement.
Sheriff Peterson says the retired deputy did personally know the person in the video. He was not in town when the incident happened, due to taking care of a sick loved one.
The relationship between the retired deputy and the man in the video is unclear.
