City of Valdosta hosting drive-thru ‘Back to School’ bash this Saturday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta is gearing up for their annual Back to School Bash this Saturday.
Due to the COVID-19, the event will be held drive-through style.
The event is organized by the City’s Neighborhood Development Office, as well as many other local organizations that sponsor the event.
They have more than 1,200 backpacks ready to go, stuffed with standard school supplies.
”We know it’s a difficult and challenging time right now, so we are excited to be able to offer this for families. We know that this will be just a little bit of help in sending students back to school,” said Ashlyn Johnson, Public Information Officer for the city.
Supplies are on a first-come, first-serve basis and students must be present in the car during pick-up.
It will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the City Hall Annex.
Students from Valdosta and Lowndes County Schools and private schools are welcome.
Signage will be placed outside the Annex building and around downtown to direct cars through the event.
