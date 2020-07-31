City asks for public’s input on sign ordinance

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Thomasville is asking for your input on a proposed sign ordinance.
A proposed sign ordinance has been at a standstill since 2016.
The city planner Kenneth Thompson said they want to public to come out on Monday and help as they move the process forward.
After working since 2014 to update a sign ordinance, Thompson said a plan was put on hold that the planning and zoning commission approved.
He said after being sent to city council, some changes hadn’t been addressed with the community, but now they’re ready to take the next steps.
Thompson explained their two main goals when it comes to approving a sign ordinance.
“To really protect the health and safety of people in Thomasville, the motors, people on the roads. The other aspect of this is to really protect our community’s character. We recently went through a comprehensive plan process to really help identify the community desires from a large segment of our population,” said Thompson.
After this public meeting, they’re hoping planning and zoning will adopt it, and the city council will approve it.
Thompson said he sees this as the next step in helping to make sure anything they put in place supports the Thomasville that many people cherish.
