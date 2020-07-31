Both wanted suspects now in custody in West Gordon Ave. homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of the suspects in Tuesday’s Albany homicide case has turned themselves in, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Police said Martae Wright, 24, turned himself in at the Law Enforcement Center around 10 p.m.
Dreshun Clark, 23, later turned himself in as well, APD reported. Both men face felony murder warrants in this case.
Wright and Clark are both wanted in the shooting death of Brykia Washington, 21, that also seriously injured Ta’Tavious Hawkins, 27.
The shooting happened Tuesday night in the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.