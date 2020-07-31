Albany State University to offer free COVID-19 testing for fall semester

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University is giving students and employees the opportunity to be tested for COVID-19.
The testing is not mandatory but is being offered to everyone at ASU.
According to a statement, the school is excited to be partnering with Testing for America (TFA), who is offering the tests at no cost to everyone.
Testing for America is a nonprofit organization that was established by academics, engineers and entrepreneurs to address COVID-19 testing.
TFA is offering high-quality, scale-ready technologies that complete millions of tests per day.
ASU said it is working with TFA and will provide the tests for the upcoming fall semester.
More information on the tests being offered is provided on Albany State Univerity’s website.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.