Albany Housing Authority host Youth Leadership Academy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -If you’re a parent interested in developing your child to be a leader in the community, the Albany Housing Authority is there to help.
They started the Youth Leadership Academy to prepare students for careers and to help grow their academic and professional development.
The leadership academy helps keep kids out of trouble and builds their self-esteem.
The aim is to help develop them into future, productive leaders.
CEO of the housing authority, Dr. William Myles, said he looks forward to continuing to develop and prepare young people in the good life city.
“For me, the kids that are participating in this, especially during this COVID-19 era, this becomes a precursor for most of them,” said Dr. Myles. “The upcoming school year is going to look sometimes this new way of learning can be somewhat difficult.”
If you want to sign up, reach out Denita Wiggins at (229) 434-4500.
