YMCA extends camps among schools delayed start date

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - As schools delay their start date, the Thomasville YMCA is making sure students are still taken care of during the week.
CEO Tom Everett said their ultimate goal is to serve the community.
Bridging the gap — that’s what Everett said they’re doing to help the community during this unprecedented time.
“Schools get delayed all of a sudden. Well, parents still have to go to work and support their families. So, we felt like this was a way the ‘Y’ could offer an extended service to our community,” said Everett.
Continuing to serve families and provide a safe space for kids during the pandemic, Everett said they felt it was needed to continue that as schools’ start dates were delayed.
After announcing their extended camp dates, he said parents appreciate this option.
“I know a lot of our local teachers are having to go back to school the middle of August. So, for teachers particularly that have to go back to work, I know it’s going to be an important part, and having something for their kids to do and making sure that they’re safe when they have to go back to work,” said Everett.
A woman, who didn't want to go on camera, just signed her kids up for camp.
She said it’s helpful they’re extending it because her kids are ready to get out of the house and interact with other children.
Right now, Thomasville City and Thomas County schools are both starting back on Sept. 8.
So, the Y is holding summer camps through Sept. 4.
“We’re bridging the gap between now and when schools are ready to start back. At the end of the day, that’s why the Y should be doing and other organizations too. Just trying to shore up gaps that exist in the community and provide safe spaces for kids particularly,” said Everett.
