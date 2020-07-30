VFD’s ‘Give Burns the Boot’ drive goes virtual

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) kicked off its annual “Give Burns the Boot” drive by joining more than 100 other fire departments throughout the state in raising money to benefit the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation.
Because of COVID-19, the VFD will be “giving burns the boot” virtually.
The event will run through December 2020. Firefighters said the event relies on donations from citizens.
VFD also has a Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation trailer in the parking lot of Mathis Auditorium, located off Woodrow Wilson Drive, for anyone who would like to donate aluminum cans during the drive.
Residents won’t see firefighters out in the community collecting for the drive this year, but the department is urging community members to support.
You can also donate here.
The money raised through the drive and the recycled aluminum cans will help support Camp Oo-U-La, Georgia’s only camp held exclusively for burn-injured children.
The camp, paid for entirely by the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation, allows burn victims to enjoy one week of camp a year to have fun with other children who have experienced the same trauma.
The money raised will also remain in Valdosta for local education and prevention efforts, as well as serve communities across the state where there are needs. Also, 20 percent of all the funds collected will remain in Valdosta for fire and life safety programs, according to the department.
For more information about the “Give Burns the Boot” drive or fire safety education programs, you can call VFD at (229) 333-1836.
