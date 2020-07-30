3-vehicle accident impacts Albany Expressway traffic

3-vehicle accident impacts Albany Expressway traffic
APD said initial reports indicate three cars are involved. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | July 30, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 6:10 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A late Thursday afternoon accident is affecting traffic on the Liberty Expressway, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

APD said initial reports indicate three vehicles are involved.

A tractor-trailer veered off the side of the road and hit a Lincoln head on, APD said.

Traffic in the westbound lane is impacted, according to APD.

There is no word on injuries.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.