3-vehicle accident impacts Albany Expressway traffic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A late Thursday afternoon accident is affecting traffic on the Liberty Expressway, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
APD said initial reports indicate three vehicles are involved.
A tractor-trailer veered off the side of the road and hit a Lincoln head on, APD said.
Traffic in the westbound lane is impacted, according to APD.
There is no word on injuries.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
