Update: 1 wanted teen in custody, another still sought in May Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Department (APD) investigators still need the public’s assistance locating an Albany teen in connection to a May fatal shooting.
On Friday, police said Demitri Lumpkin, 16, who was also previously wanted, is in custody, but Cortez Oats, Jr., 17, remains at large, and APD wants to arrest him.
WALB has reached out to APD about the specifics of Lumpkin’s arrest.
APD issued murder warrants for the two teens in connection to the death of Jaylin Stanford, 16. Several others were already charged with aggravated assault, according to APD.
Bobby Marquise Williams 20, Miquell Riccardo Barber, 19, Jalen Young, 18, and Roderick Freeman, 19, are all charged with aggravated assault in this case.
Murder warrants have been served on three others: Martez Thomas, 21, Erek Cowan Bradley, 24, and Rentavious Unterrious Lewis.
On May 6, APD Officers responded to Turner-Field Road and Meadow Drive after receiving a call about a shooting. Officers found a Honda Accord that was hit multiple times by gunfire. Stanford was found dead inside the car, according to APD.
Three others with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information on Oats’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or call the Albany Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at (229) 302-0802.
