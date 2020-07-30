Tropics and SGA active

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - NHC Advisory 11pm Wednesday: Tropical Storm Isaias becomes the 9th named and earliest “I-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season. “Isaias” has maximum sustained winds of 50mph and moving west-northwest @20mph. The latest projected track has shifted east along the eastern seaboard. Portions of SGA, along and east of I-75, remain in the cone of uncertainty. Stay tuned for updates as more changes in the track are likely.