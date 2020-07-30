Tropics and SGA active

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - NHC Advisory 11pm Wednesday: Tropical Storm Isaias becomes the 9th named and earliest “I-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season. “Isaias” has maximum sustained winds of 50mph and moving west-northwest @20mph. The latest projected track has shifted east along the eastern seaboard. Portions of SGA, along and east of I-75, remain in the cone of uncertainty. Stay tuned for updates as more changes in the track are likely.
Scattered showers continue through the night into Friday. Not as wet but hotter as the weekend gets underway. Following highs in the 80s the past couple of days 90s return. Wetter weather is back on tap Sunday into next week as tropical moisture increases across SGA.
