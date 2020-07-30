Tifton, Tift County commissions approve property tax cuts

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton and Tift County residents are seeing lower property taxes for this year.
Tifton City Council members recently approved a slight millage rate decrease for the new fiscal year, which began on July first.
Tifton’s millage rate is now at 9.726, decreasing from 9.731.
And Tift County’s rate is being lowered from 12.167 to 12.161.
City council members said this rate is coming even during the budget cuts from the state.
City Manager Pete Pyrzenski said he believes the pandemic has had a limited disruption on the city’s economy.
“All in all, it’s been very positive for us. And, the elected officials have done a great job in managing during this time,” said Pyrzenski.
The Tift County Board of Education also rolled back its millage rate from 16.940 to 16.932.
City government officials said their finances are in good shape.
They said the millage rate cuts and the lower property taxes are a reflection of growth within the city and the county.
City council leaders are hopeful these positive trends will continue for the friendly city.
