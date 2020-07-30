Tifton lab tests suspicious seeds mailed from anonymous source

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Department of Agriculture Seed Lab in Tifton has been testing seeds that many Georgians received unsolicited in the mail.
So far, they have found there are dozens of different plant varieties.
Here is a list of what those seeds are, as reported by the Department of Agriculture:
- Gourd
- Zinnia
- Melon
- Brassica
- Lettuce
- Honeydew
- Cucumber
- Pumpkin
- Zucchini
- Eggplant
- Tomato
- Melon
- Chinese Red Amaranth
- Onion
- Spinach
- Spearmint
- Roses
- Morning glory
- Wild Flowers
- Pine Seed
- Squash
- Clematis flower seed
- Purple Sweet Potato
- Beets
- Peppers
- Poppy
- Clover
The department reports they are still concerned, even though the seeds do not seem dangerous by appearance.
“Nothing necessarily dangerous or invasive at this point. But another concern is seeds from unknown sources can transmit seed-borne diseases,” the department said in a statement.
Agriculture officials said the lab continues analyzing seeds. They say more seeds are steadily coming in from Georgians receiving them in the mail.
Officials still urge you to not touch the seeds, and definitely do not plant them or throw them away. Seal them up and take them to your County Extension office, or you can call the Georgia Department of Agriculture Seed Lab at (229) 386-3145 for instructions.
