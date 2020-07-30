My Senior: William Riggins

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our senior of the day comes from Dougherty High School.
William Riggins played varsity football and basketball for the Trojans.
Despite playing just one full season, due to an injury, first-year Head Football Coach Johnny Gilbert knew he’d be a weapon for the Trojans.
“They were trying to get me to play football, because my mother wouldn’t let me play at first. They were trying to get me to play since the first day they seen me from my 10th-grade year. And they were trying to get me to play, they were just helping me to realize that this is what I want to do,” said Riggins.
After his senior season looks from colleges started coming in.
Then the threat of COVID-19 began derailing those plans.
Georgia Southern quickly became his primary offer.
“Me and my mom went to see how the campus looks and see if I like it. And that’s what we did. We went down there and took a drive around campus, it really felt like I was home, driving around there. I called him back and I was like yeah this can be a go,” said Riggins.
To Riggins’s surprise, he didn’t think football was going to be the sport he’d be playing collegiately.
“I was thinking basketball, basketball. Everybody telling me, ‘You’re going to be tall, you’re going to play basketball.’ So, I was like, ‘Wow. I’m going to play college football?” It was just amazing, like all the support I got from family and friends,” said Riggins. “Like either way it goes, we’re still behind you no matter what path you take. It was just a great experience.”
Riggins will join the Eagles in the fall and is majoring in exercise science.
