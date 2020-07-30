Moultrie man gets gift of lifetime after 2017 car wreck

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - After a tragic accident three years ago, a Moultrie man received the gift of a lifetime.
On April 2, 2017, 28-year-old Garrett Poppell was in a terrible wreck.
His car exploded, but he made it out alive.
“And then the next thing I know, I wake up five weeks later out of a medically-induced coma. I was burnt and paralyzed,” said Poppell.
After more than 11 surgeries, Poppell was back at home, but he said it was a struggle for a long time.
Kathy Poppell, his mother, said he couldn’t even get out of the bed for about two years.
“I had to bathe him in the bed. I had to wrap the bandages every single day. And it’s a struggle when your son is crying and hollering in pain, and you can’t do nothing about it,” Kathy said.
Garrett said he struggled with wanting to go on in life, but then he met a stranger through Facebook.
”We had just talked about this chair, and then here comes Bridgett,” said Garrett.
Bridget Dell lives in Alabama.
She came across a post of Garrett’s on Facebook that said he was looking into making a trackchair for himself.
Dell said she was so touched by his post, she decided to do something special for him.
“I said ‘I’m gonna start this fundraiser.’ I started it and I Googled it, and typed in ‘best trackchair on the market,” said Dell.
After finding “Action Trackchair,” Dell said she raised the money she needed in about four months.
She said many people gave anonymously, while she, her daughter and son went door to door asking for donations.
“This is the best part: seeing Garrett. This is incredible, but my two children got to witness good, because a lot of people donated,” said Dell.
Garrett said not being able to stand made so many things physically difficult for him.
But, he said he can now go back to doing the things he loves, like going in the woods, being back on the farm and visiting the places he loves.
Garrett said his faith in God is what really got him through all the hardships he’s faced.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.