Man facing aggravated assault charges against Leesburg police

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A man is in jail on aggravated assault charges against two police officers, according to the Leesburg Police Department.
Police said Larry Parton, 43, tried to take his own life on Facebook live last Wednesday.
Lee County 911 got a number of calls about the incident.
The officers went to the home in the 100 block of Dru Court.
Police said Parton pointed a gun at the officers and pulled a trigger, but it did not fire.
Officers talked Parton into surrendering without incident, and got him medical care, according to Leesburg police.
