Lights, Camera, Action!: Georgia No. 1 in film production

ATLANTA (WALB) - On the heels of the news that multiple Georgia-lensed productions have received nearly 50 total 2020 Emmy Award nominations, Governor Brian Kemp announced that Georgia has been ranked the No. 1 film production leader by Business Facilities Magazine, according to a release from Kemp’s office.
Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia was on pace for another record-setting year. This top ranking is featured in the publication’s annual 2020 Rankings Report.
“Georgia takes the crown in our new Film Production Leaders category, ranking the states that are the top locations for motion picture and TV production,” writes Business Facilities Magazine.
“Thank you to Business Facilities Magazine for featuring Georgia in their 2020 Rankings Report,” said Kemp. “Our production numbers show Georgia was on pace for another record year for film before COVID-19, and they confirm that Georgia continues to lead the way in film production. The film industry has had a significant impact in communities across the Peach State, and this top-ranking puts a spotlight on the hardworking Georgians who are the real faces of this great industry.”
Despite film production shutdowns in Georgia and around the world during COVID-19, the 234 film and television productions that filmed in Georgia during fiscal year 2020 spent $2.2 billion in the state, putting it on pace for another record-setting year before the COVID-19 response paused productions, the release states. Since this pause, productions in the state are beginning to heat up again with at least 20 currently in production or filming prep.
Also this week, Georgia-lensed productions tallied nearly 50 nominations from the Television Academy’s Emmys nominated, including “Watchmen,” “Ozark,” “Stranger Things,” “Love is Blind,” “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Broken Bones,” and “The Outsider’s” guest actor Jason Bateman. HBO’s limited series “Watchmen,” and Netflix’s hit “Stranger Things” also earned Peabody Awards in June. Only 30 of 1,300 submissions receive the Peabody Award, which the Board of Jurors bestows on content judged to be the “most compelling and empowering” of the year.
In June, Kemp announced that major motion picture, television and streaming companies would begin to resume production activity in Georgia, planning to bring back and hire an estimated 40,000 production workers, who will be employed on an expected 75 production projects that will invest over $2 billion into the Georgia economy during the next eighteen months.
The 16th annual Rankings Report is the featured cover story in the July/August issue of Business Facilities Magazine.
| To view the 2020 Rankings Report, click here. |
