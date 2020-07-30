Echols Co. sees first COVID-19 death

STATENVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The first COVID-19 death in Echols County has been confirmed, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health South Health District.
The individual, an Echols County resident, was a 79-year-old man and was hospitalized.
The health district said it is unknown if the individual had underlying health conditions.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of this individual,” said Dr. William Grow, the district health director. “With more than 100 deaths across our district, it is extremely important for every person to remember how dangerous this virus is. We continue to urge everyone to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash your hands regularly. If we all take these small steps we can slow the spread of COVID-19.”
To date, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in the South Health District is 109.
