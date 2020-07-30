Cuthbert man’s mom waits for answers after his death in ‘exchange of gunfire’ with police

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - The district attorney in Cuthbert told WALB he has now received an autopsy report he was waiting on in the case of a man killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.
“I was standing right here, waiting, for someone to tell me something about my son,” Edwards’ mother, Koren Edwards, said. “As of today, I’m still waiting for answers.”
She said one of the toughest parts has been not knowing much about what happened.
"I'm waiting just like everybody else," Edwards said. "I don't know a bit more than anybody else."
An initial GBI report said the 18-year-old ran from police during an entering auto investigation.
The report said the foot chase ended with Edwards "exchanging gunfire" with two officers, including the Cuthbert police chief.
Edwards died on the scene.
The exact circumstances around the shots being fired haven't been released to the public.
"One thing that I do know for certain is Koby is resting at Eastview Cemetery, and he has no business out there," his mom said. "That's the only thing that I know that's factual."
The GBI told WALB that it turned its investigation over to the district attorney in Cuthbert at the end of May.
The DA said this week that he received the autopsy report from the GBI, and he is reviewing the report before any formal decision is made about whether charges should be filed.
As for Edwards' mom, she said that each day gets harder, but she's ready for answers about how her son's life ended.
“I don’t understand,” Koren said. “Whatever the case was, why did it have to be a death sentence?”
According to Cuthbert’s City Attorney Tommy Coleman, both officers involved are on administrative leave for now.
Coleman said he and the mayor do not want to make a statement for now.
The DA did not return WALB’s requests for an interview.
