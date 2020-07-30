Convicted felons arrested in Albany with prohibited weapons

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two convicted felons are in custody and are charged by federal criminal complaint after a cache of weapons was found in an Albany hotel room.
Daniel Landon Knight, 29, and Haley Roberts, 32, both of Lee County, are charged in a criminal complaint for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Lee County Sheriff’s deputies took Knight into custody on a state probation warrant violation on July 15.
On July 20, officers arrested Roberts at the Merry Acres Inn on a state probation warrant violation. During a search of the hotel room she was staying in, officers found a dozen firearms.
Both Knight and Roberts are convicted felons with criminal records in Lee County. It is illegal for convicted felons to possess firearms. The penalty is a maximum of 10 years in prison.
Both face federal charges and are currently being held in the Lee County Jail pending the outcome of their state charges.
The case is being investigated by the FBI, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, GBI, and DEA.
A criminal complaint is an allegation of unlawful conduct. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of competent jurisdiction.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.