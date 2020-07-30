Cancer survivor organizes upcoming event

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A two-time Tifton cancer survivor is organizing a special event to light luminaries for cancer survivors.
Lee Turner said the American Cancer Society usually holds a national annual event called Lights Of Hope to honor and remember cancer victims.
Due to the pandemic, Turner said this event will be moved from the nation’s capital to Tifton on September 12.
“It can be done in memory of someone that lost the fight and also in honor of a current survivor. And they’re $10 each. And my goal is to sell 400 of them this year and have them lined up down Main Street in Tifton,” said Turner.
Turner said he has already collected 50 luminaries and hopes to add the remaining 350 by August 31.
More than 25 students from Tift County Schools and business owners are volunteering for the effort.
To learn how to dedicate a Lights of Hope bag, contact Lee Turner at (229) 848-6123.
