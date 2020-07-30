Briefly drying out

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved across SGA Thursday afternoon. More clouds that rain through the evening with the last of the showers ending by 9pm. Scattered showers return tomorrow with hotter low-mid 90s.
Mostly dry Saturday with scattered showers Sunday and hot mid 90s. Very humid with feels like readings around 100°. Next week the typical summer-time variety of afternoon and evening showers and storms return. Although highs drop from the mid to low 90s, still hot and humid.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Isaias continues through the Caribbean and projected to become a hurricane as it moves through the Bahamas Friday. “Isaias” projected track has shifted further east which means no direct impact across SGA. As the storm moves north just off the east coast, a U.S. landfall along the North Carolina coast looks likely early next week.
Stay tuned for updates.
