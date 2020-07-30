APD: Additional men wanted for W. Gordon Ave. fatal shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany police said they are seeking additional suspects and persons of interest for Tuesday night’s fatal West Gordon Avenue shooting.
Police are not releasing all their names, but investigators said they know who they are and are asking for them to turn themselves in.
That Tuesday night shooting killed an Albany woman and left a man critically injured. Murder warrants have been issued for two men, but police want to talk to more people about this shooting.
“It is a high possibility that there are going to be more suspects to come in one this case once they are identified, it would be good if they came in without us having to hunt for them,” said Sgt. Chris Hutcherson.
Police said they have names of more people who know about the shooting. They are urging those people to come forward.
Albany Police have already issued murder warrants for 24-year-old Martae Wright and 23-year-old Dreshun Clark.
They are wanted in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Brykia Washington.
She was shot and killed just before 10 p.m. in the 2300 hundred block of West Gordon Avenue.
Ta’Tavious Hawkins, 21, was shot multiple times but is still in critical condition.
Investigator Chris Hutcherson said Hawkins is cooperating with police.
“We ask that the citizens keep feeding us information in order to take care of the case quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Hutcherson.
Police said Clark took to social media to deny involvement in the shooting and Sgt. Hutcherson is asking him to turn himself to clarify where he may have been.
“It is common that a suspect will say that they don’t live in a certain location in order for them to use the excuse that I was not there,” said Hutcherson. “So, him not living in Albany is kind of irreverent unless he is able to make us believe that by bring forth certain facts then we will look at that so of course we will do what needs to be done to fix that.”
Anyone who has information regarding Wright and Clark is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
