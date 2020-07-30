Albany man sentenced in October 2018 shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A gang member who lured a Mississippi man to Albany then robbed and killed him was sentenced in superior court.
Johnny Young’s brother-in-law said he is pleased with prosecutors and the DA’s office.
Although it won’t bring his loved one back, he is extremely happy justice was served.
Key’Jylyn Norman was found guilty in November 2019, on all 10 counts he was facing in connection to the death of 33-year-old Johnny Young.
“He was convicted of malice murder, conspiracy to commit arm robbery and gun charges,” said Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards.
Edwards said Norman will now spend the rest of his life in prison.
“He was sentenced to a sentence of life in prison, plus 10 years for this particular case,” said Edwards.
The incident happened in the 1300 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard back in October 2019.
Edwards said Norman, along with Javon and Dontavious Thomas, lured Young from Mississippi to buy car rims.
Dontavious Thomas already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and was the one that put the plan together, according to Edwards.
Javon is still awaiting trial.
“They had been lured here by the defendants with the notion that they were going to be robbed,” said Edwards.
