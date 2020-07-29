Wilcox Co. football practices shut down after some players test positive for COVID-19

ROCHELLE, Ga. (WALB) - A few of the Wilcox County High School football players have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Head Football Coach Rob Stowe.
Stowe also told WALB News 10 that practices have been shut down until Aug. 12.
The coach said he was not able to give any more information at this time.
School officials are expected to release more information soon. We are working to get more information about the situation and we will provide updates as details come in.
