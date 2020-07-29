Warrants issued in Tuesday’s West Gordon homicide

Warrants issued in Tuesday’s West Gordon homicide
Albany police have issued murder warrants for a Tuesday shooting. (Source: Albany Police Department)
By Kim McCullough | July 29, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 9:03 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has issued felony murder warrants for two men in connection to Tuesday’s homicide that happened in the 2300 block West Gordon Avenue.

Police said Martae Da’John Wright, 24, and Dreshun Oniki Clark, 23, are the suspects in the shooting death of Brykia Washington, 21, and injured Ta’Tavious Hawkins, 27.

Anyone who has any information on Wright and/or Clark is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or call and an APD investigator at (229) 431-2100.

Murder warrants have been issued in the shooting death of 21-year old Brykia Washington. Felony Murder warrants have...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.