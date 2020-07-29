Warrants issued in Tuesday’s West Gordon homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has issued felony murder warrants for two men in connection to Tuesday’s homicide that happened in the 2300 block West Gordon Avenue.
Police said Martae Da’John Wright, 24, and Dreshun Oniki Clark, 23, are the suspects in the shooting death of Brykia Washington, 21, and injured Ta’Tavious Hawkins, 27.
Anyone who has any information on Wright and/or Clark is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or call and an APD investigator at (229) 431-2100.
