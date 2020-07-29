UPDATE: West Gordon shooting victims identified

“Officers responded to 2315 West Gordon Avenue about a shooting. When they arrived a black male and a black female were located inside a silver Chevrolet Malibu with numerous bullet holes. Both had been shot. The male was identified as Ta’Tavius Hawkins, 27, and the female as Brykia Washington, 20. Hawkins was shot several times and Washington was in the passenger seat deceased from several gunshot wounds. This incident remains under investigation.”