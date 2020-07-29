UPDATE: West Gordon shooting victims identified

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a shooting in the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue in Albany just before 10:00 Tuesday night, according to the police department.
About 7:35 Wednesday morning the Albany Police Department (APD) released the following information:
“Officers responded to 2315 West Gordon Avenue about a shooting. When they arrived a black male and a black female were located inside a silver Chevrolet Malibu with numerous bullet holes. Both had been shot. The male was identified as Ta’Tavius Hawkins, 27, and the female as Brykia Washington, 20. Hawkins was shot several times and Washington was in the passenger seat deceased from several gunshot wounds. This incident remains under investigation.”
Police also worked a wreck in that same area that APD said may be connected to the shooting, but a connection has not been confirmed yet.
If you have any information that may help police, call Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.