Sylvester police chief to return to work after recovering from COVID-19

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Sylvester’s police chief is preparing to head back to work full-time after recovering at home from COVID-19.
City Manager Autron Hayes said Police Chief Shawn Urquhart will return to the police station full-time on Monday.
Hayes said she has been working some but will officially be back in the office next week.
He said she was retested last week for the virus and the results came back negative.
Recently, an investigator tested positive for the virus, Hayes told WALB News 10.
That investigator is at home, quarantined along with people they worked with.
Sylvester City Hall, the police department and the Depo were all sanitized on Saturday by a private company, according to Hayes.
It was to disinfect the sites of any potential COVID-19.
So far, there have been three positive COVID-19 cases at the police department.
Hayes said all social distancing guidelines are still in place there.
