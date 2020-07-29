Scattered showers through Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely through the evening and overnight. Rain chances ease therefore not as wet Friday and Saturday with only isolated showers. That brings summer heat back as highs top low-mid 90s. Wetter weather back on tap Sunday into next week as a potential tropical system tracks toward the southeast.
In the tropics, Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is over land moving west-northwest. The disturbance is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias. On the forecast track, the system will move near or just south ofPuerto Rico later today and tonight, near or over Hispaniola on
Thursday, and near or over eastern Cuba on Friday. The official forecast cone includes SGA Sunday into early next week. Stay tuned for updates.
