Officials: Rescue boat out at Flint River after bridge jump

The scene near the Oglethorpe after a report that a person jumped from the bridge. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | July 29, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 4:05 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A rescue boat has been deployed after a report that a person has jumped off the Oglethorpe Bridge, according to Sebon Burns, Albany Fire Department’s deputy fire chief.

A rescue boat is out on the Flint River.

Both the Albany police and fire departments are on the scene.

Details are limited at this time. WALB has a reporter headed to the scene to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

