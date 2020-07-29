Officials: Rescue boat out at Flint River after bridge jump

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A rescue boat has been deployed after a report that a person has jumped off the Oglethorpe Bridge, according to Sebon Burns, Albany Fire Department’s deputy fire chief.
A rescue boat is out on the Flint River.
Both the Albany police and fire departments are on the scene.
Details are limited at this time. WALB has a reporter headed to the scene to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
