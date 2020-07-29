My Senior: Marquez Johnson

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Our senior of the day comes from Irwin County High School.
The Indians football team has been atop of their region for the past three years.
Marquez Johnson has helped lead the Indians to three consecutive state championship appearances.
Finally clinching the title his senior year.
“On the field, it was a lot of crying, a lot of smiling, in the locker room it was a lot of dancing. The coaches, the players, the upperclassmen, underclassmen we’re all just like brothers. Like we finally got it done. Especially the seniors, we’ve been there three times and we lost the first two. And to finally get a ring and finally get a championship was just surreal,” said Johnson.
This ring signified much more than overcoming adversities on the field.
It was a testament to the Indians late head coach, Buddy Nobles.
Who passed away after a battle with stomach cancer.
“We had a lot of adversity going through our senior year because going into our summer camp we already knew coach was going through a lot,” said Johnson. “He told us and broke it down at the beginning. We just knew that we had to pull through and do it for him. So, it’s something we needed to get done and we got it done.”
Johnson is attending Valdosta State Univeristy this fall.
He told me next week, he’s trying out for the Blazers football team to try and walk-on.
“When you work hard you can achieve certain things. And also to be humble and have God and keep your mind in check. Because, when you put your mind to something and pray for it, that’s what you’re going to do. And I prayed to play football in college. And it’s happening, all I have to do is make it,” said Johnson.
He's pursuing a degree in physical therapy and nursing.
To get your senior on the news, send an email to mysenior@walb.com with the subject My Senior.
Tell us your athletes name and the best way to contact you.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.