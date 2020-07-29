GBI: Retired Dooly Co. deputy arrested for sexual exploitation

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A retired Dooly County deputy was arrested on numerous sexual offenses on Tuesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Reason Fredrick “Rick” Culpepper, 68, was arrested on sexual exploitation of children charges, according to a release from the agency.
Culpepper was arrested in Cordele by GBI agents and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.
The GBI said that preliminary information indicates that on July 9, the agency obtained information containing allegations of sexual exploitation of children occurring in Dooly County.
The GBI Regional Office in Perry initiated an investigation with the assistance of an undercover agent in the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.
The GBI said on Tuesday, Culpepper went from Dooly County to Cordele with the intent of meeting a 13-year-old to engage in sexual activity.
He was charged with three counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of computer or electronic pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act, one count of child molestation, one count of sexual exploitation of children, one count of electronically furnishing obscene materials to minors and one count of trafficking a person for labor or sexual servitude.
Culpepper is being held at the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.
Agents also searched Culpepper’s vehicle and the agency said evidence recovered will be “analyzed for further information.”
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (478) 987-4545.
