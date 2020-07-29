Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Today starting mid morning and peaking this afternoon. Rain may be locally heavy. That will keep temperatures down in the mid 80s. Rain chance remain high tomorrow, but arrive a few hours later. That gets us just to 90 degrees. We lose the good rain chances Friday to Sunday. More sunshine means highs reach the mid 90s and heat index values near 105. Rain chances rise back up early next week as Tropical moisture moves in, possibly from soon to be Isaias.