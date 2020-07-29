First Alert Weather Academy: Cloud types

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We've seen our share of cloudy days in South Georgia this week.
There are different types of clouds that cover the earth.
They come in all shapes and sizes making it fun to gaze up into the sky.
They are also the seedlings of precipitation.
Clouds are always interesting and can lead to both beautiful and dangerous weather.
High-level cloud types made of ice crystals are thin such as wispy cirrus, cirrocumulus and cirrostratus represent fair weather.
Mid-level clouds such as altocumulus, altostratus and nimbostratus are composed primarily of water droplets.
They can also be composed of ice crystals when temperatures are low enough.
These clouds represent lots of available moisture in the atmosphere which means rain may not be far away.
The final cloud types are the low clouds.
Cumulus, stratocumulus, stratus and cumulonimbus are composed of water droplets.
Cumulonimbus clouds extend well into the high level of clouds.
These are the clouds that result in heavy rainfall and even hail.
These are just a few cloud types.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.