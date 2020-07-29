DDS implements new CDL disqualification for human trafficking

CONYERS, Ga. (WALB) - The Department of Driver Services has implemented a new CDL disqualification related to human trafficking offenses.
For several years, the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) has aimed to reduce human trafficking in the transportation industry.
The agency said they have established a strong education and outreach program backed by federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Association (FMCSA).
Marty Kemp, Georgia’s first lady, made human trafficking one of her top initiatives and endorsed House Bill 823, which passed during the most recent legislative session of the Georgia General Assembly.
This legislation ensures anyone convicted of trafficking other people for labor or sexual reasons while using a commercial motor vehicle will receive a lifetime CDL disqualification.
“This is an important step in reducing the exploitation of human life by members of the transportation community,” said Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “It will also improve highway safety as these drivers will be taken off the road never to operate a commercial vehicle again.”
