Congressman Sanford Bishop speaks on new stimulus package

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the new coronavirus stimulus package finally being released, Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop said it’s about time.
Senate Republicans unveiled the $1 trillion plan late Monday. Now starts the negotiations with Democrats. The bill, titled HEALS, would provide another round of stimulus checks to the public.
Bishop said Americans are waiting and will soon be desperate for this act to pass.
“We need a stimulus bill and we need to do it quickly,” said Bishop. “There is a great deal of suffering, a great deal of angst all across the country. Something has to be done.”
Congress has just a few days to finalize the deal because the House of Representative finalizes their session July 31. They will return to Capitol Hill September 8.
