APD investigates overnight shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened in the 700 block of East Broad Avenue.
APD issued a statement about 3:30 Wednesday morning, saying that 26-year-old man was shot, about 2:20 a.m.
No further information was released, but we are asking for more information, and will pass that information along when we receive it.
If you have any information on this shooting, call Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS. You could earn a reward.
