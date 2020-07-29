Albany police chief concerned about recent spike in violent crimes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany police responded to not one, not even two, but three shootings that landed people in the hospital this week.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is deeply concerned about the number of violent crimes in Albany lately. Especially the gun violence, that for the most part, has happened back to back.
“When we resort to the point of using weapons to kill others and be fine with it, then that’s a problem which means,” said Persley. “We’ve moved so far from our moral compass, that is hard to get back.”
Two men were shot after an argument over a parking spot on Monday afternoon near the 500 block of Louis Avenue.
Around 10:30 Tuesday night, one woman was found dead and a man in critical condition after their car was shot up multiple times.
On Wednesday morning, a man was shot in the stomach at Legends Bar in Albany.
”The community has to hold each other accountable, that if you know somebody out here who has a violent tendency,” said Persley. “And they’re going to do things or they may be prone to be the next victim, how can we stop that.”
Chief Persley said he is counting on the community to speak up when they witness crimes being committed.
Persely said national eyes are on Albany right now because it was one of the first coronavirus hotspots.
Persely said the senseless gun violence hurts the city and families even more.
“Wouldn’t you want your family members to have some kind of justice served, and not street justice, but someone coming forward,” said Persley. “So, if you’re not thinking about us think about the family of the deceased.”
If you have any information about these crimes, call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
