Wetter weather continues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Good coverage of showers and isolated thunderstorms across SGA Tuesday. More rain likely a few more days before drier air filters in to wrap up the week. The unsettled weather has brought some relief from the heat with highs in the 80s around 90. Enjoy the brief drop below average before hot 90s return Friday through the weekend..
Watching the tropics, NHC designated Potential Tropical Depression Nine in the Atlantic which is east of the Windward Islands. The system is forecast to become Tropical Storm Isaias as it travels through the Caribbean then head toward the east coast later this week.
Warnings are currently posted for several islands in the projected path including Puerto Rico.
