Update: 3 charged after argument over parking spot leads to shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been charged after an argument turned into a shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
It happened in the 500 block of Louis Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.
APD said the incident involved Lawerence Roberts 24, who was identified as the shooter. Isaac Washington, 46, and Enorris Holley, 31, were also involved in the incident. Washington and Holley were injured.
Investigators said the two shot were armed and started the argument over a parking space.
Police said Washington, who started the dispute, was shot first and was the primary aggressor, and Holley was shot second.
APD said all three were charged with aggravated assault.
