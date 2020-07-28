School nurses prepare for challenging year amid COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - School nurses will be the first line of defense when it comes to students who may have COVID-19 symptoms.
Nurses across Southwest Georgia school districts are already anticipating their plans on what to do if a student does test positive at a school.
Irwin County is one of many districts set to start face-to-face instruction next week. Assistant Superintendent Kerry Billingsley said they have been taking necessary guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health to ensure everyone’s safety during instruction.
Billingsley said school nurses play a key factor in the overall well-being of the staff and students.
If it is determined that that student does exhibit COVID symptoms, that student will then be isolated in a designated area in the school, maybe a classroom or nurse’s office,” said Billingsley.
There is another protocol that the school system will follow from where that particular student came from.
“Then, from whatever classroom that student was in or classrooms, we will let that classroom be unoccupied for 24 hours and then we’ll do a deep cleaning on that classroom so no one will use that classroom for up to 48 hours,” explained Billingsley.
Irwin County Schools will begin face-to-face instruction on Aug. 4.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.