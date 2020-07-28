Ryan Reynolds offers $5,000 reward for return of woman’s teddy bear

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (Gray News) – Celebrities are getting involved with the search for a very special teddy bear that contains a recorded message from the owner's dying mother.
Mara Soriano said it was stolen from U-Haul late last week during a move. It was inside a backpack, along with an iPad.
The custom-made Build-A-Bear had a recorder inside it with the voice of her mother who died last year from cancer at the age of 53.
Vancouver Police are involved in the search.
Actor Ryan Reynolds is offering a $5,000 reward for the recovery of the bear.
Actors Dan Levy and Zach Braff are also getting the word out on Twitter.
Soriano said Build-A-Bear has reached out to her about replacing the lost teddy bear.
“I know it won’t be the same bear that my mom made with her own hands, but now it’ll remind me of her AND the time the world came together for us for a few days,” she said on Twitter.
The hunt for the missing teddy bear continues.
