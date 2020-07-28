Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a shooting in Albany Tuesday night, according to the police department.
The Albany Police Department (APD) said the shooting happened in the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue just before 10 p.m.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told WALB News 10 that he has determined this is a homicide.
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, according to APD.
Fowler said that the names of the victims can not be released at this time.
Police are also working a wreck in that same area that APD said may be connected to the shooting.
This is a developing story and WALB has sent a crew to the scene. We will provide updates as information comes in.
