PCOM South Ga. club hosts back-to-school drive

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A club at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) South Georgia needs your help to buy back-to-school supplies for children in need.
The school's American College of Osteopathic Pediatricians Club serves the community with mentorship programs, networking opportunities and working with high school students.
Over the next week, they’re partnering with two other clubs for a back-to-school drive.
Alyson Meyer, the club’s president, said it’s important to continue advocating for those in need, especially with the hardships many are facing due to the pandemic.
”Many students are not going to be able to afford supplies. A lot of families are even struggling to put food on the table. So, something that’s really important to us as future physicians is to advocate for the community and those people that are in need. Through these projects, with our different clubs at school, we’re able to get in touch again with our desire to help people and basically why we chose medicine in the first place,” said Meyer.
To combat the spread of the virus, they're asking for monetary donations.
All donations will go directly towards school supplies for local elementary school students.
For those interested in making a monetary donation, you can do so through the Venmo account @Sadie-Daugereaux. The deadline for the donations is Aug. 10.
