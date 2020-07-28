New GA law aims to prevent crimes related to abuse

Rules inspired by Crocker case take effect

July 1, 2019 at 10:41 PM EDT - Updated July 28 at 3:57 PM

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There is a new law in Georgia that was created in hopes of saving the lives of children like Elwyn and Mary Crocker - two Effingham County teenagers who were found buried in their family’s backyard.

Officials with the Georgia Division of Children and Family Services say they lost track of the Crocker children after they were pulled out of the school system by their parents.

The law was designed to create more oversight when students are taken out of the school system. Parents are supposed to notify the state’s Department of Education of the change within 30 days. Under the new law, the department must tell the school it has received the paperwork.

If a school hasn’t heard from the agency and the child hasn’t come back to school within 45 days, the Department of Family and Children Services will be notified to check on the child.

