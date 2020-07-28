GHSA announced each school will decide whether or not to have fans in attendance

THOMASTON, Ga. (WALB) - A big question surrounding fall 2020 sports seasons, will fans be in the stands.
The GHSA said it’s up to each school.
WALB has reached out to numerous school districts, many said there’ll likely be fans in attendance.
Though it may be at a limited capacity.
GHSA officials said it’s impossible to make a blanket statement.
They advise schools to consult with local health officials.
Districts like Dougherty County said they aren’t ready to make a decision.
In a statement from DCSS Superintendent, Kenneth Dyer said quote,
“We’re continuing to work with GHSA and other organizations like the Department of Public Health to ensure that we’re doing everything possible to keep our student-athletes and coaches safe. We continue to limit team conditioning to smaller-sized groups and practice social distancing. As for fans and spectators at games, our plan is conditions-based and a decision will be made as we get closer to the start of the season in September about when, if, and how to allow spectators to participate in our athletics events. When the time is appropriate, all decisions will be made through a public health lens.”
Several athletic directors said meetings to discuss this will take place in the coming weeks.
